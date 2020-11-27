STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shilpa Rao thrilled about collaboration with Anoushka Shankar getting Grammy nod

Shilpa Rao says this is a special week for her, because her collaboration with sitar player Anoushka Shankar earned them a Grammy nomination.

Singer Shilpa Rao (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Rao says this is a special week for her, because her collaboration with sitar player Anoushka Shankar earned them a Grammy nomination in the Best Global Music Album category.

Shilpa has teamed up with Anoushka on the track "Those words" that featured on the album "Love Letters", which has received the Best Global Music Album nomination for the Grammy Awards 2021.

Singer-songwriter-cellist Ayanna Witter-Johnson is also part of the collaboration on the song "Those words".

"This week is very special as the album 'Love Letters' by Anoushka Shankar, in which I have a very sweet song 'Those words', has been nominated for 63rd Grammy Awards," said Shilpa.

"Anoushka Shankar, what should I say, thank you for all the love and hard work you have put into this album and thank you so much for this beautiful collaboration. Big love to everyone who is part of this album. This is one step closer to the dream," she added.

Shilpa had shared earlier that "Those words" is a non-film songs she enjoyed working on.

