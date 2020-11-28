Maniesh Paul begins shooting 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' with Varun Dhawan

By Express News Service

Actor Maniesh Paul has joined the cast of Dharma Production’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film stars Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

It marks Maniesh Paul’s first film venture with Dharma Productions.

Posing for a picture with Varun, Kiara and director Raj Mehta, Maniesh Paul wrote, “Meri maa hamesha kehti hai #jugjuggjeeyo...toh yeh toh hona hi tha... My first day on my first with @dharmamovies. Super excited and thrilled to be sharing the screen with@anilskapoor sir @neetu54 ma’am @varundvn @kiaraaliaadvani @mostlysane directed by @raj_a_mehta paaji #mp #film #newproject #dharma #bollywood #fun #family.”

Maniesh plays a pivotal part in Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

​The anchor-turned-actor had made his Bollywood debut with Mickey Virus (2013).