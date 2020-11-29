STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ankita Lokhande to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to share how difficult it would be for her to perform at an upcoming award show.

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput with his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Ankita Lokhande, who was heavily trolled by the fans of her former boyfriend and late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last week, has shared that she would be paying tribute to the late star through a special dance performance.

Sharing a sneak-peek of her act, Ankita took to Instagram to share how difficult it would be for her to perform at an upcoming award show.

"This time it's very different and difficult to perform. From me to you. it's painful," she wrote with the video.

In the video she is seen rehearsing to the tunes of Neha Kakkar-Sunny Kaushal's latest hit "Taaron ke shehar".

Ankita often took to social media to lend support to the family of her late boyfriend Sushant, who was found dead in June this year. However, last week, many fans of the late actor found reasons to troll Ankita. They have alleged that Ankita had moved on in life and is no longer interested in justice for Sushant.

Ankita recently shared a happy video of herself on Instagram. While some fans left heart emojis in the comments section, others targeted her.

One user wrote,"Bhul gaye ho aap Sushant sir ko (you have forgotten Sushant)." Another wrote,"Aap Sushant sir ko yaad nahi karte ho (you don't remember Sushant)."

Ankita doesn't seem to be affected by the negative comments as she has been sharing more happy photos of her on Instagram.

One user commented,"Tum roz pix upload karo, hum roz tumko Sushant ki yaad dilayenge #shame (you upload new photos every day and we will remind you of Sushant every day)."

Ankita captioned her latest pic,"I may not be perfect but I'm always me."

The investigation into Sushant's death is still on.

