Been waiting to be on a set for the longest time: Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone, who recently flew back to Mumbai with her husband and children from Los Angeles, is currently shooting for 'Koka Kola'.

Published: 30th November 2020 07:46 PM

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone (Photo | Sunny Leone Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Sunny Leone had a good time with her family during lockdown. Now that the film industry is getting back on its feet after a hiatus, she is happy about her hectic schedule.

Sunny, who recently flew back to Mumbai with her husband and children from Los Angeles, is currently shooting for "Koka Kola", a horror-comedy. She is also gearing up for a fictional web series and is all set to shoot for the 13th season of Splitsvilla, as a host.

There is a film lined up in the South, too. Details of the untitled project are under wraps.

"I have been waiting to be on a set for the longest time. I do have a packed schedule ahead, but I am not complaining. I am so excited to face the camera because that is where I truly belong," said Sunny.

"While my time in Los Angeles has been lovely as I got to spend some quality time with my family, I have been missing work. I am working on some really interesting projects which I cannot wait to share with everyone," she added.

During lockdown, Sunny kept herself busy working on her make-up line.

