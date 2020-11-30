STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Earlier it was important to have talent, now there's talent management: Amrita Rao

Amrita Rao says the concept of visibility for an actor has changed courtesy social media and talent management firms.

Published: 30th November 2020 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Amrita Rao

Bollywood actress Amrita Rao

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Amrita Rao says the concept of visibility for an actor has changed courtesy social media and talent management firms, as compared to the time she made her Bollywood debut in 2002.

"Before the era of social media and PR machinery that we are seeing these days, an actor's popularity and celebrity status was a byproduct of his or her talent. When I entered the industry as a teenager and appeared in films like 'Ishq Vishk', 'Masti', and 'Main Hoon Naa', people noticed me because of my performance, although a film like 'Main Hoon Na' has superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Sushamita Sen. These days, actors are becoming popular also because of their presence on social media. I think for an actor, being remembered for a character and film is more important," Amrita told IANS.

She continued: "There is nothing wrong with becoming a popular celebrity on social media, just that there is a huge change that has happened. I entered the industry during the transition period. Earlier, it was important to have talent and as an artiste, we used to sharpen our skills. Now there is something called talent management! In a way, it is a good cultural change that lets artistes feel more secure with job opportunity," explained the actress.

Can Amrita recall the moment she felt recognised in the pre-social media era?

"Yes, I clearly remember that because I had a mixed feeling. Whenever I recall it, it brings a smile on my face. All of us were entering the venue, and the photographers were there, on the occasion of the success party of 'Main Hoon Naa'. There was a group of college students standing out there who saw me and calling out my name as 'Sanjana Sanjana!' I was so young back then that I didn't know how to react, I smiled, put a palm on my face because I was feeling shy! In my head, it was like 'what just happen? This meant they really watched my film and recognised me!!' It was an over-the-moon feeling of a youngster!" she giggled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amrita Rao
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp