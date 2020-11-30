STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Horror is tough because you have to convince audience who knows it isn't real: Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is thrilled that 'Durgamati' pushed her to deliver one of her best performances.

A still from Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Durgamati'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Durgamati, says she wants to explore all genres. She also opened up on the basic challenge for an actor while working in a horror film.

"I want to explore all genres and put up superlative performances in each one of them. As an artiste, that is my personal ambition. I want to be in the best films that are being made in India today and put up diverse performances that test me, push me to the max," Bhumi said.

Bhumi said she doesn't want to make a genre or a type of film her niche.

She said: "I want to do it all and try and excel in every project that I take up. Durgamati, for me, was one such project."

Bhumi is thrilled that Durgamati pushed her to deliver one of her best performances.

"I knew it will help me push the envelope and I will get to expand myself as an artiste. It was definitely a huge learning experience for me. Horror is a very tough genre because you have to be convincing to an audience who knows that what they are seeing is not real. So, the performances have to carry the film and deliver outstanding entertainment to audiences. I wanted to experience this genre and I was sure that I would be able to deliver a solid performance," said Bhumi.

She is confident that the audience will give her a lot of love for Durgamati.

"I'm very hopeful that audiences will give me as much love as they have given me for all my performances so far, when Durgamati releases. I consider myself fortunate that people have always supported and validated my performances and film choices."

