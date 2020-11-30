Rahul Roy graceful and kind as a newcomer, recalls Hansal Mehta

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Monday went down memory lane to recall his experience of working with ailing actor Rahul Roy. Mehta had shot a music video with Rahul, then a newcomer, in the nineties.

The filmmaker described the "Aashiqui" fame actor as graceful and kind.

"#RahulRoy and I worked together in the first time I ever directed anything outside Khana Khazana. It was a music video for @ZeeMusicCompany in 1994. He was ever graceful and kind. Worked with a total newcomer then and trusted him. Get well soon Rahul," Mehta tweeted.

Mehta's tweet comes at a time when Rahul Roy is undergoing treatment for brain stroke.

The 52-year-old actor, who shot to popularity in the 1990s, was shooting in Kargil for his forthcoming film "LAC: Live the Battle".

The extreme weather conditions in Kargil have reportedly contributed to the actor's ailment and he suffered a brain stroke.

He was then rushed from Kargil to Srinagar and then to Mumbai where he is presently undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital.

Directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta, "LAC: Live The Battle" also features evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani in a pivotal role.