Ronit Roy's son orders Play Station 4 online, receives blank paper

Bollywood actor Ronit Roy took to Twitter on Monday to tag an online website from where the item was purchased.

Published: 30th November 2020 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 06:46 PM

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ronit Roy on Monday alleged that his son has received a blank piece of paper after ordering a Play Station 4 GTA 5 online!

Ronit took to his verified Twitter account on Monday to tag an online website from where the item was purchased.

"My son ordered a ps4 gta5 The package contains a blank piece of paper and no disc. Please look into this immediately," wrote the actor along with a video of the blank parcel.

He also shared his order number in a separate tweet. Replying to the customer support, who immediately apologised to the actor for the unpleasant experience, Ronit requested customer service team to call him.

Last month, Ronit's son Agastya turned 13. Sharing a special birthday note for his son, the actor had posted on Instagram: "Happy Birthday my son. You're 13 today and standing taller than all of us at 6'3" but I will always find strength in my shoulders to carry you through anything in life. I love you a gazzilion times gazzilion! HAPPY 13th BIRTHDAY lil Roy."

