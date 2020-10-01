STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bollywood celebs wish President Ram Nath Kovind on birthday

He was sworn in as the 14th President of India on 25 July 2017.

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Several Bollywood celebrities including actors Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh extended greetings to the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on his birthday.

"Wishing our Honourable President of India, his Excellency Shri Ramnath Kovind ji a very happy birthday. #JaiHind@rashtrapatibhvn," tweeted Bachchan.

Actor Vivek Oberoi also took to Twitter to wish the President on his 75th birthday.

"Greetings to our beloved Rashtrapati ji, #RamNathKovind on his birthday. As a sincere and insightful visionary who's always been passionate to empower the downtrodden, may you live long, healthy, and happy forever? Jai Hind! @RashtrapatiBhav," he tweeted.

Riteish Deshmukh on the other hand posted a picture of the President on the occasion.

"Wishing our Hon President of India Shri #RamNathKovind ji a very happy birthday. May God bless you with good health and long life sir @rashtrapatibhvn," tweeted Deshmukh along with the picture.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also took to the micro-blogging platform and said, "Birthday wishes to Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, May you be Blessed with long and healthy life, and continue your Dedicated service to the nation. @rashtrapatibhvn#HappyBirthdaySir."

Kovind was born on 1st October 1945 at village Paraunkh in Kanpur district of the State of Uttar Pradesh.

