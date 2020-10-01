Skechers India ropes in Siddhant Chaturvedi as its first brand ambassador

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Footwear major Skechers India on Thursday announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi as its first brand ambassador.

"Skechers is launching a new campaign featuring Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who will be the first Indian brand ambassador for Skechers and will represent both lifestyle and performance collections," the company said in a statement.

The "Go Like Never Before" campaign featuring Chaturvedi will be exclusive to the Indian market and emphasizes the importance of running as a sport to remain fit and encourages people to stay active in their day-to-day routine.

Skechers Chief Operating Officer David Weinberg said, "We transitioned our business in India to a wholly-owned subsidiary in early 2019 because we believe in this market and see the incredible growth potential delivering our comfortable, innovative and stylish lifestyle and performance products to the 1.3 billion consumers here."

"That is why we're investing in this campaign and partnering with an influential star-like Siddhant Chaturvedi," he added.

In February 2019, Skechers USA bought Kishore Biyani-led Future Group's 49 percent stake in its Indian joint venture (JV).

Post this, Skechers India became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the American footwear major.