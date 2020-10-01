STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Went all out in terms of diet: Ishaan Khatter as he dishes on fitness regime for 'Khaali Peeli'

The 24-year-old actor shared that he has left no stone unturned to achieve a certain body type in his upcoming project and 'went all out in terms of his diet' for the special role in the film.

Published: 01st October 2020 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Ishaan Khatter who is awaiting the release of his upcoming flick 'Khaali Peeli' recently spilled the beans on the fitness regime he undertook to play a taxi driver.

The 24-year-old actor shared that he has left no stone unturned to achieve a certain body type in his upcoming project and 'went all out in terms of his diet' for the special role in the film.

A while back, he took to social media to share that he gained six kilograms of 'clean bulk' in two months. The actor had been training hard at the gym to look like a bulkier version of him in the film.

Talking about his regime, Khatter said , "We would train 12-14 hours a day for six days a week and sometimes all seven. I even tried barre work, yoga, gymnastics and rope mallakhamb. I took it very seriously. I definitely was 10 times fitter by the end of that. I went all out in terms of my diet."

Ishaan shared that he would go to the Antigravity Club in Bandra to train with trainer duo Yudi and Karan Jaising, and Siddhant Sidhwani. "It was the first time I incorporated weights as a regular and central part of my routine," he said. The actor, however, added, "It all starts and ends with the mind."

The actor has seen creating magic with his moves in the foot-tapping number 'Tehas Nehas' and the peppy song 'Duniya Sharma Jayegi'.

An extremely passionate dancer who trained himself under choreographer Shiamak Davar's programme, Ishaan says that he rehearsed very hard to look effortless on the screen. He shared, "I tried different styles of dance. I started the day with basic ballet. Dancing is pure joy. It's always going to be the easiest way to burn calories. But it's so much more than fitness for me. Fitness is co-related but is, in a way, a separate passion of mine."

Ishaan revealed that he has always been a fitness enthusiast. He said,"Early on, I remember being outdoors a lot and playing games in the society with other kids. Then at some point I got more into sports. Dancing was always second nature and eventually turned into a major passion by the time I was a teenager."

Helmed by debutant director Maqbool Khan and backed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra, and Zee Studios, the film also stars 'Paatal Lok' actor Jaideep Ahlawat.

'Khaali Peeli' went on the floors in September last year and was scheduled for a June 12 release but was delayed due to the shuttering of film theatres. The movie will start streaming on OTT platform Zeeplex from October 2.

More from Entertainment Hindi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ishaan Khatter Khaali Peeli'
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp