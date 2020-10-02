STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akshay Kumar heads home after wrapping 'Bell Bottom' shoot in UK

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar posted on his Twitter to share the news with fans, calling it a fruitful schedule.

Published: 02nd October 2020 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is headed home after wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming film, Bell Bottom, in the United Kingdom. The actor posted on his verified Twitter account on Friday to share the news with fans, calling it a fruitful schedule.

"Mission accomplished! After a long but fruitful schedule, grateful to have shot and completed #Bellbottom during the pandemic ! Now its time to head back #JetSetGo," Akshay Kumar tweeted on Friday.

He also shared a beautiful photograph from the airport where he can be seen posing in front of an aircraft along with the film's actress Vaani Kapoor. The film was being shot in Glasgow, Scotland.

Commenting on Akshay's tweet, Huma Qureshi, who also features in the film, wrote: "Yaay! Last days to wear warm hoodies already.. come back to apna desh now #Bellbottom."

Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, "Bell Bottom" stars Akshay Kumar alongside Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. The spy thriller film is slated to release on April 2, 2021.

