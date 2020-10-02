STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akshay Oberoi on playing drug addict in new web series 'High'

Bollywood actor Akshay Oberoi will be seen playing a drug addict in the upcoming web series, titled 'High'.

Published: 02nd October 2020 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Akshay Oberoi

Bollywood actor Akshay Oberoi (Photo | Akshay Oberoi Instagram)

By IANS

"This subject matter isn't easy to translate to the screen. Addiction takes over and restructures the brain, making good people behave in a way unlike themselves. It's not easy for audiences to connect and empathise with something like this. I extensively researched what my character would feel and go through. I read up on articles that speak about the subject, and watched films across decades just to follow the evolution of the matter in cinema. That really helped me put things into perspective, in order to use my imagination to play the part as authentically as possible."

Directed by Nikhil Rao, "High" traces the life of Shiv Mathur who is an addict struggling to get a grip on life and eventually finds himself in a rehab facility that is being run in a mysterious compound.

Ranvir Shorey, Shweta Basu Prasad, Nakul Bhalla, Prakash Belawadi and Mantra are also a part of the project, which will stream on MX Player.

