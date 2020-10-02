Don't know how to hold the cards right: Anil Kapoor's rummy confession

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anil Kapoor recently had a session of rummy with his family, and later had a confession to make.

In recent Instagram photos he has posted, Kapoor plays cards with his mother, wife and sister. In the caption, he reveals he does not know how to hold cards after all these years!

"Playing mum's favourite card game... it's rummy time! It's been so many years and I still don't know how to hold the cards right," he admitted in the caption.

The actor's wife Sunita Kapoor, too, shared the pictures from their game.

"Family that plays rummy together stays together," she wrote.

A few days ago, Kapoor penned an emotional post on his mother's birthday, sharing how his mother still takes care of everyone in the family.

"Mothers always surprise us with their inner strength and selfless love they have for their children and as you become a parent yourself, you realise so much more . in this lockdown, my mom has been tough as a rock and she was still not thinking about herself but concerned and worried about us love you mum you are the best mummy in the world Happy birthday," he had posted.

Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Karan Johar's multistarrer historical drama, "Takht". He is also a part of the digital film, "AK vs AK."