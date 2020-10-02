STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Don't know how to hold the cards right: Anil Kapoor's rummy confession

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor recently had a session of rummy with his family, and later had a confession to make.

Published: 02nd October 2020 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anil Kapoor recently had a session of rummy with his family, and later had a confession to make.

In recent Instagram photos he has posted, Kapoor plays cards with his mother, wife and sister. In the caption, he reveals he does not know how to hold cards after all these years!

"Playing mum's favourite card game... it's rummy time! It's been so many years and I still don't know how to hold the cards right," he admitted in the caption.

The actor's wife Sunita Kapoor, too, shared the pictures from their game.

"Family that plays rummy together stays together," she wrote.

A few days ago, Kapoor penned an emotional post on his mother's birthday, sharing how his mother still takes care of everyone in the family.

"Mothers always surprise us with their inner strength and selfless love they have for their children and as you become a parent yourself, you realise so much more. in this lockdown, my mom has been tough as a rock and she was still not thinking about herself but concerned and worried about us love you mum you are the best mummy in the world Happy birthday," he had posted.

Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Karan Johar's multistarrer historical drama, "Takht". He is also a part of the digital film, "AK vs AK."

More from Entertainment Hindi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Kapoor Rummy
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp