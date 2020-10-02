STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kriti Sanon pens poem defining her resilient streak

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has defined a resilient streak about her on social media with a touch of poetry.

Published: 02nd October 2020 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon has defined a resilient streak about her on social media with a touch of poetry.

"Every time she's fallen down, she's gotten up stronger! That's me. If you resonate with this too, swipe left," Kriti wrore on Instagram, with a monochrome mid-shot. She tagged the post with #BeMyPoetry and #JustScribbling.

Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon commented: "Krits proud of the person you are."

This is not the first time Kriti has shared self-composed poetry on social media.

She tried creating awareness on social media by reciting a poem based on domestic violence, and had also urged producers to clear the dues of daily wage earners using her poetic streak.

The actress, who last appeared in the historical drama "Panipat", will next be seen in a film about the concept of surrogacy titled "Mimi".

The film tells the tale of an aspiring actress who ends up being a surrogate for a couple, and is directed by Laxman Utekar.

More from Entertainment Hindi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kriti Sanon Kriti Sanon poem
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp