'We have failed our women': Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Balrampur rape incident

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Reacting to the Balrampur rape incident, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday said that we should hang our heads in shame.

The 'Baywatch' actor, who is currently living in America with her singer husband Nick Jonas, took to Instagram to condemn the incident.

"More horrific news from #Balrampur. Each rape is not just another number. There is a family behind it which has to live with the horror forever," she wrote in her Instagram stories.

"Each of us must live with these unabated acts of brutality and hang our heads in shame that we have failed our women. Collectively," she added.

In Balrampur, a 22-year-old woman, who was allegedly gang-raped, died on the way to the hospital on Wednesday. Dev Ranjan, Balrampur Superintendent of Police, said her family had lodged a complaint of rape against two men.