STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Say something': Bollywood actress Sayani Gupta asks SRK to speak up for Dalits in Hathras aftermath

Taking to Twitter, the 'Four More Shots Please' actress replied to Shah Rukh Khan's post on Gandhi Jayanti and asked him to 'say something' and not remain mum about Dalit rights.

Published: 03rd October 2020 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

(L) Shah Rukh Khan and (R) Sayani Gupta (Photos | PTI, Instagram)

(L) Shah Rukh Khan and (R) Sayani Gupta (Photos | PTI, Instagram)

By Online Desk

Bollywood actress Sayani Gupta urged Shah Rukh Khan to comment about the condition of Dalits in India following the Hathras gang-rape horror, that has sparked a debate on the community's well-being and rights in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the 'Four More Shots Please' actress replied to Shah Rukh Khan's post on Gandhi Jayanti and asked him to 'say something' and not remain mum on the ongoing discussions in the aftermath of hate crimes against the community members.

ALSO WATCH: 

She tweeted: "Say something. The Right thing. Gandhi also taught us to speak up for the Truth, the downtrodden, the exploited, for our Dalit brothers and sisters. Don't just shut your ears and eyes and mouths. @iamsrk".

Sayani has openly voiced her concern regarding the current state of affairs on Twitter and expressed her lack of 'hope' in absence of stricter laws to deal with crimes against women.

She also questioned the rationale behind the restrictions put in place previously barring media persons and Opposition party leaders from meeting the victim's family members and asked why the kin had been locked in their house.

On the work front, Sayani will next be seen in 'Paglait' which is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama film written, directed by Umesh Bist and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Guneet Monga.

More from Entertainment Hindi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sayani Gupta Dalit rights SRK Hathras gang rape Hathras rape case
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp