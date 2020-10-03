'Say something': Bollywood actress Sayani Gupta asks SRK to speak up for Dalits in Hathras aftermath

By Online Desk

Bollywood actress Sayani Gupta urged Shah Rukh Khan to comment about the condition of Dalits in India following the Hathras gang-rape horror, that has sparked a debate on the community's well-being and rights in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the 'Four More Shots Please' actress replied to Shah Rukh Khan's post on Gandhi Jayanti and asked him to 'say something' and not remain mum on the ongoing discussions in the aftermath of hate crimes against the community members.

She tweeted: "Say something. The Right thing. Gandhi also taught us to speak up for the Truth, the downtrodden, the exploited, for our Dalit brothers and sisters. Don't just shut your ears and eyes and mouths. @iamsrk".

Say something. The Right thing. Gandhi also taught us to speak up for the Truth, the downtrodden, the exploited, for our Dalit brothers and sisters. Don't just shut your ears and eyes and mouths. @iamsrk https://t.co/IChzz2k5n0 — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) October 2, 2020

Sayani has openly voiced her concern regarding the current state of affairs on Twitter and expressed her lack of 'hope' in absence of stricter laws to deal with crimes against women.

It's a crime to be born as a girl child in many parts of this country, still. Shocking but true. And then a dalit girl child. If there are no stricter laws implemented to protect our women, there is just no Hope. — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) October 2, 2020

She also questioned the rationale behind the restrictions put in place previously barring media persons and Opposition party leaders from meeting the victim's family members and asked why the kin had been locked in their house.

On the work front, Sayani will next be seen in 'Paglait' which is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama film written, directed by Umesh Bist and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Guneet Monga.