STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

COVID-19 tests for 'Naagin 5' stars after co-actor Sharad Malhotra tests positive

His co-stars Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Suchit Vikram Singh have undergone coronavirus test. Mohit and Surbhi subsequently shared that they have tested negative.

Published: 05th October 2020 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Television actor Sharad Malhotra

Television actor Sharad Malhotra (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The shoot of the popular television show Naagin 5 has been stalled after actor Sharad Malhotra tested Covid positive.

His co-stars Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Suchit Vikram Singh have undergone coronavirus test. Mohit and Surbhi subsequently shared that they have tested negative.

Sharing a health update, Mohit wrote on Instagram about himself and his wife, actress Sanaya Irani: "Me and @sanayairani both have been tested negative bit still to be sure of it. We will be performing the tests again by Tuesday or Wednesday. They say usually after 5 days of getting in contact with the covid positive person the virus starts to spread in ur body if it has to.. Will update soon."

He urged fans to be "extra careful".

"Stop pulling ur mask down and stop saying u won't get it because u know what u r no different . Most of us are getting it . Please be ultra careful and take all the precautions," he wrote.

Surbhi express relief, too. "It was important for me to keep my mind stable and sane because these few hours have been mentally exhausting especially the big stress was for the parents. Thank you and big love for the strength. #TestedNegative," she wrote on Instagram Story.

Suchit shared a picture getting tested for the virus. " 'Naagin 5' shoot has been stalled for a few days after some people found positive on our set," Suchit wrote.

More from Entertainment Hindi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naagin 5 Sharad Malhotra COVID 19
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp