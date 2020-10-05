STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Most soothing and comforting place to me is a film set: Kangana Ranaut

Earlier last week, Kangana resumed work after a seven-month-long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic and revealed to her fans that she is travelling to South India for the shoot of 'Thalaivi.'

Published: 05th October 2020 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

MUMBAI: For actor Kangana Ranaut there can be "many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting... is a film set".

The actor, who was recently mired in controversy after comparing Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, shared this on Twitter on Monday, along with some photographs of her talking to director A L Vijay on the sets of her much-anticipated film 'Thalavi'.

"Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday's early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi"," the 'Panga' actor posted.

The actor is essaying the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in the film. Kangana, who is sporting a saree and holding a face mask in the pictures, is seen discussing the shooting sequences with Vijay.

Earlier last week, Kangana resumed work after a seven-month-long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic and revealed to her fans that she is travelling to South India for the shoot of 'Thalaivi.'

'Thalaivi' has been written by 'Baahubali' and 'Manikarnika' writer K V Vijayendra Prasad and 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' writer Rajat Arora.

The movie was scheduled to hit the theatres on June 26, 2020, but could not as cinema halls were kept closed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier last month, a controversy erupted after she expressed her fears on Twitter on September 3. "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?" she had tweeted.

Kangana Ranaut Thalaivi A L Vijay
