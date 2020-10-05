STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | 'BellBottom' teaser out; Akshay Kumar takes us back to the 80s

The Bollywood actor just headed home last week, after wrapping up the shoot of the film featuring the 80s in the United Kingdom, amid the pandemic. 

Published: 05th October 2020 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 08:51 PM

Akshay Kumar seen in 'Bell Bottom'.

Akshay Kumar seen in 'Bell Bottom'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Online Desk

Taking us back to the 80s, a turtle-neck teeshirt-clad Askhay Kumar is seen at an airport, in the teaser of his upcoming spy-thriller 'BellBottom' that he dropped on Monday.

Styled in aviators, bell-bottoms and chequered jackets -- the staples of the 80s, Akshay looked dapper.  He is also seen wearing various government uniforms, giving us a tease of the probable undercover looks the character might have had to don. 

The action hero took to Twitter to share "Go BellBottom! Here’s a thrilling throwback to the 80s." while releasing the teaser online. 

The actor just headed home last week, after wrapping up the shoot of the much-awaited Bollywood film in the United Kingdom, amid the pandemic. 

Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, "BellBottom" stars Akshay Kumar alongside Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.

The spy thriller film is slated to release on April 2, 2021.

When the film 'Bell Bottom' had completed shooting, it became the first and the last film in the world to start and finish shooting during the pandemic.

