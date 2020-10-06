STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Harshvardhan Rane tests positive for COVID-19

The actor said he had an announcement to share with his fans which now stands pushed.

Published: 06th October 2020 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 02:10 PM

Actor Harshvardhan Rane

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Harshvardhan Rane has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under self-isolation.

The 36-year-old "Sanam Teri Kasam" actor took to Twitter on Monday night to share the health update.

"I had fever and stomach ache, and went to a hospital to get an opinion. They said it's mostly viral fever as lungs are super healthy and no other symptoms, and performed a routine COVID test just to rule it out.

"My Aarogya setu app now says I am COVID positive! Okay then, guess it's 10 days of isolation from here on," Rane wrote.

The actor said he had an announcement to share with his fans which now stands pushed.

"So see you on the other side with some great news, and good health!" Rane will be next seen in filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar's "Taish", co-starring Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Jim Sarbh.

The revenge drama is set to release on ZEE5 on October 29.

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,15,465 on Monday with the addition of 1,813 new cases - the lowest daily count in five days - while 47 fresh deaths took the toll in the metropolis to 9,152.

