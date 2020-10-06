Bigg Boss 14: Season eight winner Gautam Gulati to enter as mentor?

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Gautam Gulati might enter Bigg Boss 14 house.

Gautam, winner of Bigg Boss 8, was scheduled to participate in the current season of the controversial reality TV show as a mentor, but he couldn't join in owing to shooting commitments. Now, it seems he is ready to meet the new contestants.

"Sad that I could not join big boss last week because of shooting schedule per soch raha hu in sab ko jane do phir marta hu entry jaldi ..kyun big boss ? (However, I am thinking of making my entry after others leave.What say Bigg Boss?)," he tweeted.