Bombay HC defers Rs 1.1 crore defamation suit by Richa Chadha against Payal Ghosh, others

Chadha has filed the suit over recording, displaying and sharing an interview by Ghosh in connection with her charges against the well-known filmmaker.

Published: 06th October 2020 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Bollywood actress Richa Chadha

Indian Bollywood actress Richa Chadha (FIle | AFP)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has deferred the defamation suit filed by actor Richa Chadha against Payal Ghosh and others till October 7.

The court deferred the proceedings as the defendants had not been served notices.

Chadha had filed the defamation suit against Ghosh, Aamoda Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd, critic Kamaal R Khan, and another respondent named John Doe/Ashok Kumar for allegedly defaming her in the alleged rape case against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap by Ghosh.

She has alleged that the acts have resulted in "tarninshing her reputation" and "subjected her to immense humiliation, ridicule, unwanted speculation, harassment, harsh public scrutiny and loss of business opportunities and goodwill thereby causing tremendous stress and mental agony."

She is, therefore, seeking Rs 1.10 crores in damages collectively from the defendants.

Meanwhile, Kashyap has vehemently denied any such incident as alleged by Payal Ghosh and sought severe action against the actress for "misusing" the criminal justice system, his lawyer said on Friday.

Ghosh had last month filed an FIR against Anurag Kashyap accusing him of sexually assaulting her. Kashyap had later appeared before the Versova police station in Mumbai for questioning in the matter.

