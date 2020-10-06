Discovery Plus to stream top titles from BBC Studios

By Express News Service

Discovery Plus is expanding its upcoming line-ups with the best of BBC Studios. As a part of its special October line-up, Discovery Plus is premiering content in new categories like War, Civilizations, Biopics, Nature & Medical Sciences along with 34 new titles. These include India-exclusive titles like Icons, on the greatest figures of the 20th century like the late Mahatma Gandhi, Muhammed Ali, and Top Gear, the world’s biggest motoring show.

Furthermore, BBC landmark series like Planet Earth I & II and Blue Planet I & II, narrated by Sir David Attenborough, will be part of the history programming. They will be joined by titles like The Birth of Empire - The East India Company, The Dark Charisma of Adolf Hitler, The World’s War: Forgotten Soldiers of Empire, The Ganges with Sue Perkins and ancient civilizations content - Ancient Worlds and Pompeii - Secrets Of The Petrified Bodies.

Speaking about the association, Stanley Fernandes, Vice President of Distribution (South Asia), BBC Studios said, “From the very beginning, our content’s appeal has truly transcended borders, and viewers will relish the magnificence of shows like Planet Earth and Blue Planet while enjoying our new offerings such as Icons, as we develop newer and more exciting content.”

Issac John, Business Head – Digital (South Asia), Discovery shared, “Our partnership with BBC reaches a new high with this sizeable launch of premium BBC specials on Discovery Plus. We have always aimed at providing our passionate fans with content that both entertains and informs and this new collection drives that ambition even more strongly. The new genres of History and Nature that users will be able to access from the home page of Discovery Plus this week onwards, is guaranteed to delight our core target audience of lifelong learners.”