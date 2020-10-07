STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After wife, Arjun Bijlani's son also tests positive for COVID-19

In an Instagram post, the "Left Right Left" actor wrote that his son getting diagnosed with COVID-19 was a moment he "dreaded the most".

Published: 07th October 2020 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 06:01 PM

Arjun Bijlani, 37, and Neha Swami got married in 2013 and have a five-year-old son, Ayaan. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Days after Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha Swami tested positive for COVID-19, the actor on Wednesday said his son has also contracted the virus.

Bijlani, 37, and Swami got married in 2013 and have a five-year-old son, Ayaan. Swami, 34, tested positive for coronavirus on October 4 and has since been in quarantine.

In an Instagram post, the "Left Right Left" actor wrote that his son getting diagnosed with COVID-19 was a moment he "dreaded the most".

"Though the rapid test had come negative, the detailed PCR test came positive. He is in quarantine with my wife, Neha, who is also fighting the virus," Bijlani said.

Keep us in yours prayers ... !!!

The actor said both his COVID-19 test reports have come negative and hoped it stays the same so he can look after his family, "even if it is from a distance".

Bijlani thanked his fans for their continued support and requested his well-wishers to pray for his family.

"At this moment, all I can say is please be safe. You never know how and when you might contract the virus. The outside world seems to be alluring right now, but it's best to stay cautious."

"The virus shows different symptoms on different people so please don't take it lightly," he added.

On Tuesday, Mumbai added 1,625 new COVID-19 cases, taking its count to 2,17,113, while the death toll rose to 9,202 with 47 fatalities in the day.

