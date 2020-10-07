Cinema can spark conversations, feels actress Bhumi Pednekar

By ANI

MUMBAI: Talking about her choice of films, actor Bhumi Pednekar on Wednesday said she believes that "cinema can spark conversations."

The actor's idea of taking up a film depends on the unique storyline that projects extraordinary women with extraordinary stories.

The 'Bala' actor said, "I search for extraordinary stories of extraordinary women! I think that really guides my film choices, Cinema can spark conversations and all my films, in their own, unique way, have been about achieving parity."

Pednekar has tried to give a voice to the unheard stories of powerful, strong and independent women.

"Right from my debut, I have tried to bring to life stories of powerful, strong, independent women who have a voice and they want to be heard by society," she added.

Actor, who had played a role of an overweight girl in Dum Laga Ke Haisha and later shed weight for the next film said, "I am proud of my body of work and I know I will constantly pick projects that hit home for me. Such subjects are extremely close to my heart because I do feel I have a responsibility to portray women differently on screen."

"Thankfully, I have been lucky enough to find these projects and fortunate that the film-makers have decided that they could channelize these really special on-screen women characters through me," Pednekar added.