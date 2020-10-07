STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Cinema can spark conversations, feels actress Bhumi Pednekar

The actor's idea of taking up a film depends on the unique storyline that project extraordinary women with extraordinary stories.

Published: 07th October 2020 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar (Photo | Bhumi Pednekar Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Talking about her choice of films, actor Bhumi Pednekar on Wednesday said she believes that "cinema can spark conversations."

The actor's idea of taking up a film depends on the unique storyline that projects extraordinary women with extraordinary stories.

The 'Bala' actor said, "I search for extraordinary stories of extraordinary women! I think that really guides my film choices, Cinema can spark conversations and all my films, in their own, unique way, have been about achieving parity."

Pednekar has tried to give a voice to the unheard stories of powerful, strong and independent women.

"Right from my debut, I have tried to bring to life stories of powerful, strong, independent women who have a voice and they want to be heard by society," she added.

Actor, who had played a role of an overweight girl in Dum Laga Ke Haisha and later shed weight for the next film said, "I am proud of my body of work and I know I will constantly pick projects that hit home for me. Such subjects are extremely close to my heart because I do feel I have a responsibility to portray women differently on screen."

"Thankfully, I have been lucky enough to find these projects and fortunate that the film-makers have decided that they could channelize these really special on-screen women characters through me," Pednekar added.

More from Entertainment Hindi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhumi Pednekar Dum Laga Ke Haisha
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp