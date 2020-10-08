Kangana Ranaut extends Air Force Day greetings on behalf of team 'Tejas'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Kangana Ranaut, who is all set to essay the role of an air force pilot in her upcoming film 'Tejas,' extended greetings to the country on the occasion of the Indian Air Force Day.

The 'Queen' actor took to Twitter to extend the greetings on behalf of the entire team of 'Tejas' and also shared a poster of the upcoming film.

"Team #Tejas wishing everyone #IndianAirforceDay, our film is an ode to our Air Force's greatness, bravery and sacrifice..... Jai Hind @RonnieScrewvala @sarveshmewara1," Kangana tweeted.

The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule. It was given the prefix "Royal" by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War.

The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic.