'Jai Ho' actor Sana Khan quits movies, says she wants to 'serve humanity'

By PTI

MUMBAI: TV-film actor Sana Khan on Friday said she was leaving acting to spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her "creator".

The 33-year-old actor posted statements in Hindi, English, and Urdu announcing her decision to leave the industry.

"Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honor, and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them," Khan wrote.

She further said she has been pondering about her purpose in life and what happens to a person after death.

The actor said she decided to leave the "showbiz lifestyle forever".

"All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity and grant me perseverance in to.

"Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any showbiz work henceforth," Khan said.

As an actor, Khan has featured in many Hindi and regional language films.

She made her debut in Bollywood with "Yehi Hai High Society" in 2005 and went on to star in movies like "Halla Bol", "Jai Ho", "Wajah Tum Ho" and "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha".

Khan also participated in reality shows such as "Bigg Boss" (season six) and "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6".