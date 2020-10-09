STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Jai Ho' actor Sana Khan quits movies, says she wants to 'serve humanity'

The 33-year-old actor posted statements in Hindi, English and Urdu announcing her decision to leave the industry.

Published: 09th October 2020 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

'Jai Ho' actor Sana Khan

'Jai Ho' actor Sana Khan (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: TV-film actor Sana Khan on Friday said she was leaving acting to spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her "creator".

The 33-year-old actor posted statements in Hindi, English, and Urdu announcing her decision to leave the industry.

"Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honor, and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them," Khan wrote.

She further said she has been pondering about her purpose in life and what happens to a person after death.

The actor said she decided to leave the "showbiz lifestyle forever".

"All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity and grant me perseverance in to.

"Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any showbiz work henceforth," Khan said.

As an actor, Khan has featured in many Hindi and regional language films.

She made her debut in Bollywood with "Yehi Hai High Society" in 2005 and went on to star in movies like "Halla Bol", "Jai Ho", "Wajah Tum Ho" and "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha".

Khan also participated in reality shows such as "Bigg Boss" (season six) and "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6".

More from Entertainment Hindi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sana Khan Sana Khan quits movies Jai Ho
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp