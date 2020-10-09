Saif Ali Khan slams Indian awards shows, reveals he was passed over for an award

By Express News Service

Saif Ali Khan has voiced his distrust in Indian award shows and called them a ‘whole big tamasha.’

In a recent interview, Saif revealed he was once denied an award he was slated to win because someone else pressured the organisers.“To be honest, I don’t believe in them,” the actor told Bollywood Hungama. “Some years ago I was called for an awards function.

When I got there someone higher up in the organization told me, ‘We wanted to give you the Best Actor award. But you know how it is. We’ll give you the award for Best Actor in a comic role.” Saif conceded that he was thought undeserving of a National Award for Hum Tum in 2005. However, he hopes to have proven himself over the years with his performances.

Earlier, actor Abhay Deol had spoken about being ‘demoted’ at award shows for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. In an Instagram post, Abhay revealed that he and co-star Farhan Akhtar were considered for supporting actor awards, while Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif were treated as the film’s leads.