WATCH | 'Laxmmi Bomb' trailer out, Akshay Kumar marks his return to horror-comedy as transgender ghost

The film, directed by Raghava Lawrence, also features Kiara Advani (opposite Akshay), Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Published: 09th October 2020 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar in 'Laxmmi Bomb'

Akshay Kumar in 'Laxmmi Bomb'. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The trailer of Akshay Kumar's return flick to the horror-comedy genre, was out on Friday, a month prior to its release on November 9, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

The 53-year-old actor, who returns to the genre after 13 years, shared a dialogue from the upcoming film on Twitter, " Laxmmi! (Wherever you are, stop there and be ready to watch the trailer of #LaxmmiBomb, because Laxmmi is coming!) #LaxmmiBombTrailer out now. #YeDiwaliLaxmmiBombWali!"

The film, directed by Raghava Lawrence, also features Kiara Advani (opposite Akshay), Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar and Ashwini Kalsekar.

In contrast to 2007 horror-comedy Akshay is seen playing the role of a possessed transgender woman in the three-minute-forty-second trailer. Akshay is also seen sporting a saree for the first time on screen in the remake of Tamil film , also directed by Raghava Lawrence.

Akshay is playing the characters of 'Asif' and 'Laxmmi', one is trying to convince the parents of Kiara, while the other has come to take revenge.

The character of 'Asif' does not believe in ghosts as a dialogue confirms-- ". (The day a ghost appears before me in real, I swear by my mother that I will wear bangles)." Later in the trailer, he is seen admiring his hands full of red bangles, while the same dialogue can be heard in the background.

As the trailer moves forward, the carpet of both comedy and horror rolls out in snippets.

