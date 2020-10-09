STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Web series 'Churails' reinstated in Pakistan: ZEE5 spokesperson

The streaming platform's response comes two days after Abbasi alleged that 'Churails' has been "shut down in its country of origin".

Published: 09th October 2020 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

'Churails' poster

'Churails' poster

By PTI

MUMBAI: Streaming platform ZEE5 on Friday issued a statement addressing the critically-acclaimed series 'Churails' unavailability in Pakistan, saying the decision was purely in compliance with the directive the team received and the show is now back to the service.

"Churails" (witches), which started streaming on the digital platform from August 11, follows four Karachi women -- 'perfect wife' Sara (Sarwat Gilani), wedding planner Jugnu (Yasra Rizvi), boxer Zubaida (Mehar Bano) and ex-convict Batool (Nimra Bucha) -- who start a detective agency for wives with cheating husbands.

The series, backed by the Indian video on demand service and directed by British-Pakistani director Asim Abbasi, garnered favourable reviews in India with critics praising it for a fresh feminist take on intersectional patriarchy.

"Our aim has always been to create content that resonates strongly with viewers across the globe. 'Churails' has been a phenomenal success story for us and has been lauded and loved the world over."

"The show was taken off the platform in Pakistan purely in compliance with a directive that we received. We have now addressed the matter and reinstated the show on our platform," a ZEE5 spokesperson said in a statement.

ALSO READ | 'Churails' director Asim Abbasi says web series 'shut down' in its origin country of Pakistan

The streaming platform's response comes two days after Abbasi alleged that 'Churails' has been "shut down in its country of origin".

"How strange for #Churails to be lauded internationally, and now be shut down in its country of origin. In the very country where hundreds of artists came together to create something that could initiate dialogue and open doors for new narratives," the director posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

A senior official of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) told PTI in Lahore that it had received complaints about "Churails" for having vulgar content but it does not come in the purview of the authority.

An official from Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA), said "Churails" was removed for viewers in Pakistan by the streamer.

"It's a decision by Zee5, and neither PTA nor any other local authority has anything to do with it," the official had said.

"Churails" is part of the re-launched Zindagi channel under Zee Entertainment, which paved way for immense popularity of Pakistani stars like Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed and Mahira Khan by curating their hit dramas "Zindagi Gulzar Hai" and "Humsafar" upon its launch in 2014.

The platform unveiled the trailer of its next Zindagi Original 'Ek Jhoothi Love Story' on Thursday.

More from Entertainment Hindi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Churails Churails reinstated ZEE5 Pakistan
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp