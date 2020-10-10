Raveena Tandon to resume shooting for web series in Himachal Pradesh

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Raveena Tandon will be resuming shooting for the upcoming web series as the actor is flying to Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

The shooting schedule is expected to span over a couple of months.

Resuming shooting amid the COVID-19 fear, the makers are taking care of all the guidelines pertaining to coronavirus.

Talking about shooting during the pandemic, the 53-year-old actor said, "I am really looking forward to resuming shooting. But it is very important for all of us to take all kinds of safety precautions. We will be traveling by adhering to all COVID-19 guidelines."

"Personally, I am very particular about safety and hygiene during these COVID times and me and the entire cast and crew will be adhering to strict social distancing norms," she added.

Raveena, in the forthcoming project, will be seen playing a pivotal part in 'KGF: Chapter 2' where she will be reuniting with Sanjay Dutt.