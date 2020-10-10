STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
World Mental Health Day: Kangana Ranaut urges people to watch 'Judgementall Hai Kya'

The 'Queen' actor joined many others across the world to mark the day and conveyed the message of normalizing mental health in the society by sharing a tweet with a short clip of her film

Published: 10th October 2020 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Kangana Ranaut,

Actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: To break the stereotypes attached to mental health, actor Kangana Ranaut, on World Mental Health Day encouraged people to watch her film 'Judgementall Hai Kya.'

The 'Queen' actor joined many others across the world to mark the day and conveyed the message of normalizing mental health in the society by sharing a tweet with a short clip of her film, which was released last year that talked about mental health issues.

While encouraging the people to watch the film today on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, the 'Panga' star said that the film couldn't do well due to last-minute changes in the name before the release, which hampered its marketing.

Kangana tweeted, "The film that we made for Mental Health awareness was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan, after media ban, name of the film was changed just before the release causing marketing complications but it's a good film, do watch it today #WorldMentalHealthDay."

The short clip she shared of the film talks about the normalcy of people with mental health issues and their assimilation in society as normal human beings, as the voice in the clip narrates, "Duniya mujhe mental kehti hai, shayad wo mujhe samajh nahi paate hai, ya jinhe hum samajh nahi paate hai shayad wohi mental hote hai."

It translates to, "The world calls me mental, maybe they don't understand me, or those we don't understand are probably mental."

The film was earlier titled as 'Mentall hai kya' but due to the Indian Psychiatric Society's letter to CBFC, that they find it demeaning and derogatory to mentally ill people, the film was renamed as 'Judgementall Hai Kya.'

