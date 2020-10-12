STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Ashoke Pandit react to Mumbai power cut

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who is one of the most active celebrities on the microblogging site took to the platform and said that he is "somehow managing" the message that he tweeted

Published: 12th October 2020 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: As Mumbai witnesses, a power cut due to grid failure, several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to react on the disruption of electricity in the city.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who is one of the most active celebrities on the microblogging site took to the platform and said that he is "somehow managing" the message that he tweeted and asked people of the city to remain calm as "all shall be well."

"Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well .. Amitabh Bachchan," he tweeted.

"Dongles working .. Vodafone is working for me," he informed in another tweet.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, on the other hand, hopped on to Twitter to term the power failure as a "massive symptom of a failing administration.

"In the history of #Mumbai, the city has never seen such a power failure and this grid failure is a massive symptom of a failing administration who manages governance thru PR drives. #poweroutage #powercut," he tweeted.

Senior actor Anupam Kher and singer Armaan Malik also registered their tweets on power failure.

While Kher tweeted, "Batti Gul #powercut," Malik wrote, "lights out #powercut," with a sad face emoji.

Electricity supply was interrupted in Mumbai due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure causing power loss all over Mumbai and suburbs, also disrupting train traffic of Central, Eastern and Western lines, according to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Monday.

More from Entertainment Hindi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Power cut AMitabh Bachchan Anupam Kher Armaan Malik
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp