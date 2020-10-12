'Difficult for broken families children': Kangana Ranaut on Ira Khan's depression
On World Mental Health Day, Ira Khan shared a video on Instagram and said it's time to 'start a conversation' around mental well being by revealing she suffered from depression.
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday reacted to the news of Ira Khan has been battling depression.
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira had opened up on her tryst with clinical depression on the occasion of World Mental Health Day on Saturday. Reacting to Ira's confession, Kangana tweeted from her verified account on Monday
"At 16, I was facing physical assault, was single handedly taking care of my sister who was burnt with acid and also facing media wrath, there can be many reasons for depression but it's generally difficult for broken families children, traditional family system is very important," wrote Kangana.
On Saturday, Ira had shared a video on her verified Instagram account where she spoke about being "clinically depressed" for over four years.
Ira is Aamir's daughter from his first marriage with Reena Dutta. She has a brother, Junaid.