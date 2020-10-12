STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Difficult for broken families children': Kangana Ranaut on Ira Khan's depression

On World Mental Health Day, Ira Khan shared a video on Instagram and said it's time to 'start a conversation' around mental well being by revealing she suffered from depression. 

Published: 12th October 2020 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Kangana Ranaut

Actress Kangana Ranaut (File Photo)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday reacted to the news of Ira Khan has been battling depression.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira had opened up on her tryst with clinical depression on the occasion of World Mental Health Day on Saturday. Reacting to Ira's confession, Kangana tweeted from her verified account on Monday

"At 16, I was facing physical assault, was single handedly taking care of my sister who was burnt with acid and also facing media wrath, there can be many reasons for depression but it's generally difficult for broken families children, traditional family system is very important," wrote Kangana.

On Saturday, Ira had shared a video on her verified Instagram account where she spoke about being "clinically depressed" for over four years.

Ira is Aamir's daughter from his first marriage with Reena Dutta. She has a brother, Junaid.

More from Entertainment Hindi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Bollywood Ira Khan Mental Health
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp