I feel like a kid in a candy store: Arjun Kapoor on resuming work post-COVID-19 recovery

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Days after recovering from coronavirus, actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday resumed work and said that he feels like a "kid in a candy store," after returning to the sets.

Terming the film sets as his, "happy place," the actor took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of his upcoming film which is a cross-border love story starring him and actor Rakul Preet Singh.

"I'm back to my happy place," he wrote in the caption of the picture that features him and the crew members of the film.

Talking about resuming work after COVID-19 recovery, Kapoor said he has "missed being on the sets."

"It feels great to be back on the sets again! Sets have been my home for as long as I can remember. When I wasn't an actor, I was still on the sets getting wowed and getting inspired," he said.

"This year with the pandemic hitting us hard, plus my own battle with the virus, I have missed being on the sets. But now that I have tested negative to coronavirus, I'm glad to be back where I belong," the 35-year-old actor said.

The actor has a busy schedule ahead of him as he will be shooting for back to back films and has multiple advertisement shoots lined up.

"A lot of shoots have been lined up for me and I'm looking forward to soaking in all the energy. Today, being back on the sets, I feel like a kid in a candy store. I have missed interacting with creative minds, missed learning and getting better at my craft. So, I'm really, really excited being back," he said.

Kapoor had tested positive for coronavirus earlier in September, following which he was placed under home quarantine.