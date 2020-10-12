STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

I feel like a kid in a candy store: Arjun Kapoor on resuming work post-COVID-19 recovery

Terming the film sets as his, 'happy place' the actor took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of his upcoming film which is a cross-border love story starring him and actor Rakul Preet.

Published: 12th October 2020 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Arjun Kapoor

Talking about resuming work after COVID-19 recovery, Kapoor said he has 'missed being on the sets.' (Photo | Arjun Kapoor Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Days after recovering from coronavirus, actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday resumed work and said that he feels like a "kid in a candy store," after returning to the sets.

Terming the film sets as his, "happy place," the actor took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of his upcoming film which is a cross-border love story starring him and actor Rakul Preet Singh.

"I'm back to my happy place," he wrote in the caption of the picture that features him and the crew members of the film.

Talking about resuming work after COVID-19 recovery, Kapoor said he has "missed being on the sets."

"It feels great to be back on the sets again! Sets have been my home for as long as I can remember. When I wasn't an actor, I was still on the sets getting wowed and getting inspired," he said.

"This year with the pandemic hitting us hard, plus my own battle with the virus, I have missed being on the sets. But now that I have tested negative to coronavirus, I'm glad to be back where I belong," the 35-year-old actor said.

The actor has a busy schedule ahead of him as he will be shooting for back to back films and has multiple advertisement shoots lined up.

"A lot of shoots have been lined up for me and I'm looking forward to soaking in all the energy. Today, being back on the sets, I feel like a kid in a candy store. I have missed interacting with creative minds, missed learning and getting better at my craft. So, I'm really, really excited being back," he said.

Kapoor had tested positive for coronavirus earlier in September, following which he was placed under home quarantine. 

More from Entertainment Hindi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arjun Kapoor COVID 19 Bollywood
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp