STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut enjoys Himalayan autumn in hometown Manali after 'Thalaivi' schedule wrap

This comes a day after she posted several pictures of her look as the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and announced that she has completed another schedule for the film.

Published: 12th October 2020 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A day after she wrapped up the Hyderabad schedule of her film 'Thalaivi,' Kangana Ranaut is back in Manali enjoying the "Himalayas autumn".

The 'Queen' actor, who has been working on the biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, took to Twitter to share a video of the Himalayas from her room's balcony and wrote about how it feels to be back home.

"Hyderabad was beautifully pleasant, here back in Himalayas autumn is melting in to winters, when sun shines like this it creates an enchanting glow, slight cold blended with warmth of the morning sun makes one intoxicated," she tweeted.

This comes a day after she posted several pictures of her look as the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and announced that she has completed another schedule for the film.

Kangana recently resumed work after a seven-month-long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic and traveled to South India for the shoot of 'Thalaivi.'

'Thalaivi' has been written by 'Baahubali' and 'Manikarnika' writer K V Vijayendra Prasad and 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' writer Rajat Arora.

The movie was scheduled to hit the theatres on June 26, 2020, but could not as cinema halls were closed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

More from Entertainment Hindi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Thalaivi
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp