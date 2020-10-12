Nawazuddin Siddiqui to feature in Umesh Shukla's next production

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to play the lead role in filmmaker Umesh Shukla's next production venture.

Sejal Shah is directing the untitled film penned by Bhavesh Mandalia.

The project will be produced by Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh via their banner Merry Go Round Studios, along with Gaurav Shukla, Bhavesh Mandalia, Sejal Shah of Bombay Fables Motion Pictures.

Umesh Shukla, known for directing critically-acclaimed films "Oh My God" and "102 Not Out", said the upcoming movie traces the extraordinary journey of an ordinary man.

"Heroes are amongst us, we simply choose not to see. Ordinary people who achieved the extraordinary. And who else but Nawaz to bring a story alive and make us care. This movie is heartfelt, thrilling and most importantly it will entertain you. Be prepared for a mad ride," the producer said in a statement.

Siddiqui said for somebody like him who is always in search of challenging roles, the film is an interesting opportunity.

"I am always searching for roles which are challenging and quirky and stories which are exciting and have something to say. With this interesting group of people coming together you can expect the unexpected from us," Siddiqui said in a statement here.

Shah, a former journalist, and a documentary filmmaker, said working with Siddiqui is a director's dream.

"I am absolutely thrilled and excited that he is part of my movie. He just makes everything look better. And everything you want possible," Shah said.

Siddiqui is fresh out of the success of his web series 'Serious Men', directed by filmmaker Sudhir Mishra and produced by Bombay Fables Motion Pictures.