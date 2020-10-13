STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal becomes first contestant to get evicted

The highlight of Sara's journey has been her sweet bond with her fellow fresher Shehzad Deol.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal is the first contestant to get evicted from the latest edition of reality TV show, Bigg Boss.

ALSO READ: There is favoritism in Bollywood music industry, says singer and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya

Then, the seniors -- Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Siddharth Shukla -- were given a special power by Bigg Boss. They had the power to eliminate any of the contestants from the house. Initially, Hina picked Rahul's name and Gauahar suggested Nishant for eviction. However, they later collectively decided to evict Sara.

After Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurrana, she was the latest Punjabi singer to enter "Bigg Boss" as a contestant. Sara came into the spotlight when Punjabi singer Tushar Kumar claimed she is married to him.

