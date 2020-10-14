STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhumi Pednekar turns vegetarian, credits her Climate Warrior journey for inspiring her life choice

The 'Bala' actor has turned vegetarian and credits her climate-conscious journey for enabling her to make this life choice!

Published: 14th October 2020 04:15 PM

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar. (Photo| IANS)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Being a vocal citizen for environment protection, actor Bhumi Pednekar has turned vegetarian following the 'Climate Warrior' initiative that she had launched to raise awareness about climate conservation.

The 'Bala' actor has turned vegetarian and credits her climate-conscious journey for enabling her to make this life choice!

"For many years I had the want to go vegetarian but breaking habits are the toughest thing to do. My journey with Climate Warrior taught me a lot of things and I just didn't feel like eating meat anymore," she said.

The acclaimed star, who is all set to release her next 'Durgavati' on December 11 this year, realised that she wanted to turn vegetarian during the lockdown.

"I was never heavy on non-vegetarian, but I took a call in the lockdown. It was actually something that happened organically. It's been 6 months and I'm good, guilt-free and feel physically strong as well," the 31-year-old actor said.

Taking up climate conservation as a cause to raise awareness Bhumi has launched a lauded online and offline initiative called 'Climate Warrior', through which she is mobilising the citizens of India to contribute towards protecting the environment.

