STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kishore Kumar inspired Ayushmann Khurrana to attempt 'Dream Girl'

The legendary Kishore Kumar was known for his ability to sing in different voices, including the female voice.

Published: 14th October 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo | Ayushmann Khurrana, Instagram)

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo | Ayushmann Khurrana, Instagram)

By Express News Service

On the 33rd death anniversary of Kishore Kumar, today, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana remembered the playback legend, and thanked the late singer for giving him the confidence to carry off one of the most unusual roles in his career.

Ayushmann referred to his 2019 comedy, Dream Girl, where he plays a man with the unique ability to do female voice impersonation, which earns him success in life and also unwanted trouble. The legendary Kishore Kumar was known for his ability to sing in different voices, including the female voice.

“When you look back at his film Half Ticket, in the song ‘Aake seedhi lagi dil pe’ he sang in both male and female voices! Not many know this but the fact that he could pull it off with ease made me confident that I could do Dream Girl. I drew courage from this because I had a reference point in Kishore Kumar, who had pulled it off,” Ayushmann said.

Kishore Kumar’s ability to take risks has inspired Ayushmann. “Kishore Kumar is and will always be an institution, and he has been a huge inspiration. He is a legend because he was always creatively restless and fearless, and I love that about his legacy. He was always the one to experiment and take risks,” the actor said.

Ayushmann said that the legendary singer has shaped him as an artiste. “His versatility and genius are huge motivators and he has set high standards for all of us. Whenever I face a creative block, I think of Kishore sir and I snap out of my state. That’s how deep an impact he has had on my life.” 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayushmann Khurrana Kishore Kumar Dream Girl
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp