People don’t treat sex workers like humans: Actor Donal Bisht

Published: 14th October 2020 10:03 AM

Donal Bisht

Donal Bisht

By Express News Service

Actor Donal Bisht, known for her performances in shows like Ek Deewana Tha, Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, recently joined hands with Rohit Verma in his initiative of empowering sex workers called Sonagachi.

Asked what made her take part in the initiative, Donal says, “When I came across the thought that people don’t treat them as a human, whereas they are as normal as you and I are. So before helping them, I started talking to them nicely and then the whole idea of helping them and encouraging them came into the picture.

The main idea was to help them realize that they are a part of our society. And spreading love is one of the greatest acts of kindness in today’s time.” She further adds, “Our aim was also to remove them from that situation and getting them into professions where they will enjoy working and most importantly where they won’t be forced to do anything against their will” On the professional front, Donal will be seen essaying a pop-sensation named Sasha Pink in her upcoming web series The Socho Project. The musical series marks Donal’s debut in the digital space.

