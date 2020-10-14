STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushant Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti deletes her Twitter, Instagram accounts

The deactivation has left many Rajput fans puzzled, who took to Twitter sharing screenshots of the same.

Published: 14th October 2020 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (R) with his sister Shweta Singh Kirti

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (R) with his sister Shweta Singh Kirti (photo| Instagram/ @shwetasinghkirti)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti's social media accounts, including Twitter and Instagram pages, have been deactivated, four months after the actor's death.

Kirti was at the forefront of #JusticeForSSR campaign since the demise of Rajput on June 14.

It is, however, uncertain whether Kirti herself deactivated her accounts as she did not announce quitting social media before her profiles disappeared.

The deactivation has left many Rajput fans puzzled, who took to Twitter sharing screenshots of the same.

Rajput's death ignited discussions on the nepotistic nature of the industry and its gate-keeping attitude, but took an entirely different angle after the actor's family filed an FIR against his girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty.

The family of the late actor, known for films like "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", and "Chhichhore", accused Chakraborty of abetting Rajput's death, laundering his money and isolating him from his family.

The case, which was initially investigated by the Mumbai Police, was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) while the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also got involved.

Chakraborty, who was arrested by the NCB in connection with the drug trail in Rajput's death, was released on October 7 after 28 days in jail.

Her brother Showik Chakraborty is still in the prison.

