Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha rejoice as 'Thappad' re-releases in theatres

By IANS

MUMBAI: Director Anubhav Sinha and actress Taapsee Pannu on Wednesday expressed excitement at the news that their film Thappad was ready to re-release on big screen once the cinemas open on October 15.

As theatres prepare for reopening after the lockdown, they are planning to begin by re-releasing old films, the Anubhav Sinha directorial being one of them.

"Welcome back to theatres #Thappad," tweeted the film's lead actress Taapsee Pannu from her verified account on Wednesday.

Taapsee's tweet came in reaction to a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh which reads: "As cinemas ready to reopen their doors from this week onwards, the list of #Hindi films scheduled for re-release this week is OFFICIALLY announced... #Tanhaji #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan #Malang #Kedarnath #Thappad More films will be scheduled in coming days."

Director Anubhav Sinha also expressed his excitement with a tweet from his verified account. He wrote: "So #THAPPAD in theaters again. Yayyyyyy!!!!"

So #THAPPAD in theaters again. Yayyyyyy!!!! — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) October 14, 2020

Along with the above-mentioned films, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer "War" will also be re-releasing in theatres.