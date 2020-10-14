STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha rejoice as 'Thappad' re-releases in theatres

As theatres prepare for reopening after the lockdown, they are planning to begin by re-releasing old films, the Anubhav Sinha directorial being one of them.

Published: 14th October 2020 07:01 PM

Film director Anubhav Sinha on the sets of Thappad with actors Dia Mirza (L) and Tapsee Pannu (R)

Film director Anubhav Sinha on the sets of Thappad with actors Dia Mirza (L) and Tapsee Pannu (R). (Photo| IMDb)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Director Anubhav Sinha and actress Taapsee Pannu on Wednesday expressed excitement at the news that their film Thappad was ready to re-release on big screen once the cinemas open on October 15.

As theatres prepare for reopening after the lockdown, they are planning to begin by re-releasing old films, the Anubhav Sinha directorial being one of them.

"Welcome back to theatres #Thappad," tweeted the film's lead actress Taapsee Pannu from her verified account on Wednesday.

Taapsee's tweet came in reaction to a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh which reads: "As cinemas ready to reopen their doors from this week onwards, the list of #Hindi films scheduled for re-release this week is OFFICIALLY announced... #Tanhaji #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan #Malang #Kedarnath #Thappad More films will be scheduled in coming days."

Director Anubhav Sinha also expressed his excitement with a tweet from his verified account. He wrote: "So #THAPPAD in theaters again. Yayyyyyy!!!!"

Along with the above-mentioned films, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer "War" will also be re-releasing in theatres.

