Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition still 'critical', say doctors

The legendary Bengali actor has been suffering from fever since Sunday afternoon, following which doctors are now planning to conduct another test on Wednesday to check whether it is due to the COVID

Published: 14th October 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 10:47 AM

Legendary Bengali actor and Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Soumitra Chatterjee (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The health condition of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee continued to be "critical" on Wednesday, though his parameters are normal, doctors attending to the thespian said.

The 85-year-old Dadasaheb Phalke awardee is in a "confusional state", they said.

"Stable. Slept well. All parameters normal. Sodium high only. But critical," they said.

The legendary Bengali actor has been suffering from fever since Sunday afternoon, following which doctors are now planning to conduct another test on Wednesday to check whether it is due to the COVID-19 infection.

"Chatterjee is still in a confusional state which is progressive in nature with COVID-related encephalopathy and metabolic encephalopathy. He continues to be restless, arousable, and has mild agitation and involuntary limb movements but no focal or generalized seizure event occurred," they said.

The critically acclaimed actor, who has the rare distinction of having worked with maestros like Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha and Tarun Mazumdar, was admitted to a private hospital here on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

He had to be shifted to the ITU as his condition turned critical. A team of 15 doctors is overseeing him at the hospital.

