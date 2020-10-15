STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Abir Sengupta's 'Soulmate' takes search for soulmate for a literal spin

The search for a soulmate gets a literal spin in Abir Sengupta’s short film Soulmate, out on Eros Now.

Published: 15th October 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Adah Sharma

Bollywood actress Adah Sharma

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

The search for a soulmate gets a literal spin in Abir Sengupta’s short film Soulmate, out on Eros Now. Adah Sharma plays a girl struggling to find the perfect match. Her split, or soul — also played by Adah — joins her on these dates, wryly rejecting men who fail to sense her presence. Until, one day, magic happens.

“We can’t always have a checklist to date or marry someone,” says Adah. “We are constantly evolving and changing as people. What matters, then, is to find that initial click and take a leap of faith.”This is the first time Adah has attempted a double role. Besides the prompt costume changes, she had to mind the technicalities of doubling up on screen. The ‘switch’, as instructed by her director, had to be a subtle but effective one. “Since I’m playing the same person after all, it couldn’t look very obvious. It was a thin line I hope I’ve managed to walk.”

Abir says he had read an interview of Adah’s where she had spoken about her love of fairytales. Promptly, he sent her the script of Soulmate and got back a response. “It was so instinctive the way things panned out,” the director recalls. “I had just finished a script and here was an actor talking about how she believes in finding a soulmate. The idea of the double role, too, emerged out of a conversation I had with her.”Abir has also finished another film with Adah, titled Man to Man. A romantic comedy, it follows a boy (Naveen Kasturia) who gets married only to discover that his wife is a man. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adah Sharma Soulmate Abir Sengupta
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp