'Fukrey 3' to go on floors in late 2021, says Richa Chadha

Chadha, who stars as local gangster Bholi Punjaban in the franchise, said she cannot wait to start working on the new sequel.

Published: 15th October 2020 11:26 AM

The cast of Fukrey Returns (Facebook Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shooting on the third installment in the buddy comedy franchise "Fukrey" will begin in the second half of next year, series star Richa Chadha said on Wednesday.

Directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the Delhi-set film series follows four friends -- played by Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh -- who come together to make easy money.

Chadha, who stars as local gangster Bholi Punjaban in the franchise, said she cannot wait to start working on the new sequel.

"We will start shooting in the second half of 2021. We are yet to lock the final dates. The sound of this film always excites me. It's made up of my favourite people."

"I have great love for the team behind the film especially Mrighdeep Lamba and (writer) Vipul Vig. This is also the set where I met Ali, so it's even more special. I can't wait to get on set with my boys!" the actor said in a statement.

About reprising her role as Bholi, Chadha said the character is a "ball of fun and energy".

"Her personality draws me to the story with the same vigour each time. Personally, comedy as a genre also keeps me hooked. It has always been my favourite," she said.

"Especially in the uncertain times we live, a film and franchise like 'Fukrey' will spread the much needed cheer!" she added.

Last month, Lamba confirmed that a third film in the franchise is in the works.

In an interview with PTI in May, the director had said he was toying with the idea of touching upon the COVID-19 pandemic in "Fukrey 3".

Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, the first part of the film released in 2013 and went on to become a sleeper hit.

It was followed by a 2017 sequel "Fukrey Returns"

