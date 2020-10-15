STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gurugram cinemas reopen on Friday: Tickets to cost 75% less, minimum price reduced to Rs 99

The ticket prices have been reduced by 75 per cent to woo the audience back. According to the management, six shows will be run at PVR on the first day.

Published: 15th October 2020 02:33 PM

A worker wearing PPE kit sanitises a cinema hall. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

GURUGRAM: The audience will have to wait for one more day to watch films in the cinema halls in Gurugram as the PVR and other managements have decided to start operations from Friday.

All cinema halls will comply with the SOPs mandated by the Union Government. These include maintaining distances of one seat in the halls, 50 per cent capacity, masks at all times, proper ventilation and air condition temperature settings at above 23 degrees Celsius. Also, markings have been made to ensure social distancing in the cinema hall galleries.

On the other hand, the the Kingdom of Dreams (KOD), one of the key attractions, will take another 10 days to start. The ongoing repair work could not be completed here.

PVR Cinema Manager of MGF Mall, Gaurav said that six Hindi, English and Punjabi films will be played on the first day on Friday.

For this, PVR management has fixed the time and sent the information. Online booking of tickets has also been started. On the first day, six films will be played including "Tanhaji..", "Thappad", "Parasite", and "My Spy".

"Earlier, the minimum ticket price of the film was Rs 250 and the maximum price was Rs 350. This price has been reduced to Rs 99. All SOPs will be followed," MGF Mall's PVR manager Pooran Bohra said.

