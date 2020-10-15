In memories of you: Babil remembers father Irrfan Khan with priceless throwback picture

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Almost six months after his father's demise, late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan on late hours of Wednesday shared a beautiful moment he spent with his dad and said that "I love the way you shake my soul still".

Taking to Instagram, Babil posted a picture of his late father photographing him with a camera as the duo sits near a lake.

While the 'Hindi Medium' actor is all passionate to click his son's picture, Babil all smiles to get photographed by his father.

Babil captioned the photo stating, "Switching places by the lake. I love the way you shake my soul still. I took that jump you know, funny it was waiting outside my door still. You said "that's all you have to do." I leapt off a little too late, but I did in memories of you."

Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar also left a comment on Babil's post by writing, "And I still have this sweater of yours to freeze the moment."

The internationally renowned actor Irrfan Khan passed away in April this year at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital while battling a rare kind of cancer.