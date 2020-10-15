STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kareena Kapoor Khan wraps 'Laal Singh Chaddha' shoot: Tough times but nothing could stop us

Kareena, who announced her second pregnancy in August, reportedly resumed shooting for the film last month.

Published: 15th October 2020 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Kareena sitting in a field with Aamir. (Photo | Instagram)

Kareena sitting in a field with Aamir. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday said she finished her schedule for "Laal Singh Chaddha" and described the experience of working on the film amid the coronavirus pandemic as "intense but poignant".

The movie, also starring Aamir Khan, is an official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 feature "Forrest Gump".

Advait Chandan is directing the Hindi adaptation.

Kareena, who announced her second pregnancy in August, reportedly resumed shooting for the film last month.

The 40-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself sitting in a field with Aamir.

"And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film 'Laal Singh Chaddha.' Tough times, the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course," she captioned.

Kareena also thanked the cast and crew for the wonderful experience.

"Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey. Thank you to my most wonderful team...Till we cross paths again." In August, Aamir met First Lady of Turkey Emine Erdogan while he was in the country to shoot the "Laal Singh Chaddha", which was stalled due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown in March.

The release of the movie was then subsequently postponed to Christmas 2021.

It also features Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh.

Adapted by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni, "Laal Singh Chaddha" is backed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions.

The film has music by Pritam with Amitabh Bhattacharya credited for lyrics.

